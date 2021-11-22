This Seafood Restaurant Serves The Best French Toast In Oregon
By Zuri Anderson
November 22, 2021
When it comes to the great debate between pancakes and waffles, there's one that stands out in the crossfire: french toast. Simple but delicious, there are many ways to customize this dish.
You can top it with fruit, whipped cream, or chocolate chips, or you can stuff it with all kinds of goodies. If you want to keep it plain, a little powdered sugar and syrup will go a long way.
With so many breakfast and brunch restaurants serving up this comfort food, where can you find the best french toast in Oregon? Eat This, Not That! has the answer for you. According to the website, Oregon's most delicious french toast can be found at...
"The specialty at Fishtails Cafe is the Marionberry French Toast," writers say. "The bread for the dish is made in-house and it is stuffed with a cream cheese filling. The dish is served with their signature marionberry sauce." Don't forget to get some clam fritters, eggs, and some protein with that!
You can find this restaurant at 3101 SE Ferry Slip Rd #18 in Newport. They're available for dine-in and takeout.
