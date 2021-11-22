WATCH: Fan Tackles Seth Rollins During WWE's Live 'RAW' Broadcast

A fan was detained after tackling former WWE World Champion Seth Rollins during the live broadcast of RAW from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Monday (November 22) night.

Several videos taken and shared on social media by fans in attendance show the fan ambush Rollins as he walked up the ramp to the backstage area following his match against Finn Bálor.

The fan was quickly detained by multiple security members and Rollins appeared to bounce up quickly, yelling "is that all you got?" while the man was being taken away from the stage.

Twitter user Ben Reddiough shared a video of security walking the man up the arena stairs after the incident took place.