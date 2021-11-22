WATCH: Fan Tackles Seth Rollins During WWE's Live 'RAW' Broadcast
By Jason Hall
November 23, 2021
A fan was detained after tackling former WWE World Champion Seth Rollins during the live broadcast of RAW from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York Monday (November 22) night.
Several videos taken and shared on social media by fans in attendance show the fan ambush Rollins as he walked up the ramp to the backstage area following his match against Finn Bálor.
The fan was quickly detained by multiple security members and Rollins appeared to bounce up quickly, yelling "is that all you got?" while the man was being taken away from the stage.
Twitter user Ben Reddiough shared a video of security walking the man up the arena stairs after the incident took place.
yo wtf i hate people pic.twitter.com/S5TZ8y3jAs— kim 🖤 (@realrampaigerr) November 23, 2021
The guy who attacked Rollins being led out of the Barclays Center #wwe #raw pic.twitter.com/q7Cz1OVzYm— Ben Reddiough (@BenReddiough) November 23, 2021
WWE issued an official statement to Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp in response to the incident confirming that the man who attacked Rollins was arrested.
"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
WWE issued Fightful the following statement when we asked for an update on the attack:— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 23, 2021
Rollins was the sole survivor in Team RAW's victory over Team SmackDown at the Survivor Series pay-per-view event -- also held at Barclays Center -- on Sunday (November 21) night.
The 35-year-old has been one of WWE's top performers since debuting alongside Roman Reigns and the former Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling) as part of 'The Shield' in 2012.
Rollins is a two-time WWE champion, two-time Universal champion, one-time NXT champion, two-time Intercontinental champion, one-time United States champion and a six-time RAW tag-team champion.
Rollins is also the husband of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, whom he shares a 1-year-old daughter with.