The Most Delicious Barbecue In Oregon Is At This Restaurant

Barbecue is a classic American pastime. Smoky flavors, delicious side dishes, and the many kinds of meat you can throw on the grill -- you can't go wrong with that.

Of course, a barbecue isn't complete without some yummy sauces to top those proteins. Don't forget to throw in some nice drinks!

Whether you're having a party or wanting a comfy dinner, there are all kinds of joints cooking up some delicious barbecue. So where can you find the best place in Oregon? Eat This, Not This! found the best barbecue restaurants in each state, and according to the website, the best spot in the Beaver State is...

Storrs Smokehouse!