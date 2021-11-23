The Most Delicious Barbecue In Oregon Is At This Restaurant
By Zuri Anderson
November 23, 2021
Barbecue is a classic American pastime. Smoky flavors, delicious side dishes, and the many kinds of meat you can throw on the grill -- you can't go wrong with that.
Of course, a barbecue isn't complete without some yummy sauces to top those proteins. Don't forget to throw in some nice drinks!
Whether you're having a party or wanting a comfy dinner, there are all kinds of joints cooking up some delicious barbecue. So where can you find the best place in Oregon? Eat This, Not This! found the best barbecue restaurants in each state, and according to the website, the best spot in the Beaver State is...
"Storrs bills itself as 'classic smokehouse flavor with a wine country flair,' serving more modern takes on your traditional barbecue," writers say. "Check the restaurant's Facebook page for specials, like a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich or smoked bangers with mashed potatoes."
They also serve brisket, sausage, chicken (wings and breast), St. Louis-style pork ribs and pulled pork. Sides include baked beans, mac and cheese, coleslaw, collard greens and three bean salad. Don't forget to grab some of their ice cream!
You can find Storrs Smokehouse at 310 E 1st St in Newberg. They're available for dine-in, takeout and catering.
Click here to check out Eat This' full list of awesome barbecue joints.