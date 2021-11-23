This Family-Owned Restaurant Serves The Best Pancakes In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
November 23, 2021
You can't think about breakfast without pancakes.
A staple dish for the most important meal of the day, pancakes, or flapjacks, has been putting smiles on both kids and adults' faces for generations. And what's a stack of pancakes without some butter and syrup to go with it?
While you can drop by a Denny's or an IHOP to get your fix, some local restaurants know how to make them right, too. That's why Eat This, Not That! pinpointed the best pancakes in each state, including Colorado!
According to the website, you can get the best pancakes in the Centennial State at...
"This place has been around for almost 50 years and specializes in pancakes" writers say. "Get any of the flavors and stack sizes you want because this family batter recipe can't be topped."
Taking a closer look at their menu, you can get some buttermilk pancakes flavored with strawberry, apple, pecan, chocolate, coconut, banana, or blueberry. If you really have a sweet tooth, have a go at their cheesecake pancakes.
The Patio Pancake Place is located at 640 E. Rainbow Blvd in Salida. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.
