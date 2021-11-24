This Colorado Chain Serves The Best Brunch In The Whole State
By Zuri Anderson
November 24, 2021
There's something special about brunch. It's the time, usually on the weekends, where you can enjoy steak, french toast, egg-based dishes, sandwiches, and other savory and sweet dishes. Kids and adults love the vibe, and you still have enough time in your day after a delicious meal. Some restaurants even let the alcohol flow!
More brunch restaurants have been popping up around the country, so where can you find the best one in Colorado? Eat This, Not That! has the answer. They tracked down the best brunch spots in each state.
According to the website, the best place to grab some delicious brunch in Colorado is...
Here's what writers say about the restaurant:
"It may not be your typical brunch spot, but with a whopping 3,552 reviews and 4.5-star rating on Yelp, Denver Biscuit Co. is certainly a favorite in Colorado. You can order a biscuit in the form of a sandwich, a biscuit plate (like Biscuits + Gravy or Biscuit Pot Pie), or keep it sweet with a Giant Biscuit Cinnamon Roll!"
Denver Biscuit Co. has several locations in Denver, Colorado Springs, and Kansas City, Missouri. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.
