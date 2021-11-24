This Colorado Chain Serves The Best Brunch In The Whole State

By Zuri Anderson

November 24, 2021

Man eating brunch at the restaurant, directly above view
Photo: Getty Images

There's something special about brunch. It's the time, usually on the weekends, where you can enjoy steak, french toast, egg-based dishes, sandwiches, and other savory and sweet dishes. Kids and adults love the vibe, and you still have enough time in your day after a delicious meal. Some restaurants even let the alcohol flow!

More brunch restaurants have been popping up around the country, so where can you find the best one in Colorado? Eat This, Not That! has the answer. They tracked down the best brunch spots in each state.

According to the website, the best place to grab some delicious brunch in Colorado is...

Denver Biscuit Company!

Here's what writers say about the restaurant:

"It may not be your typical brunch spot, but with a whopping 3,552 reviews and 4.5-star rating on Yelp, Denver Biscuit Co. is certainly a favorite in Colorado. You can order a biscuit in the form of a sandwich, a biscuit plate (like Biscuits + Gravy or Biscuit Pot Pie), or keep it sweet with a Giant Biscuit Cinnamon Roll!"

Denver Biscuit Co. has several locations in Denver, Colorado Springs, and Kansas City, Missouri. They're available for dine-in and curbside pickup.

Click here to check out more awesome brunch restaurants.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices