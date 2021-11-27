Lil Baby Subtly Responds To Saweetie Dating Rumors

After rumors began to swirl that Lil Baby and Saweetie might be dating when the two were spotted out shopping together, the rapper has taken to Twitter to shut those rumors down. According to Complex, the rapper said in a now-deleted tweet on November 25 that "Baby not dating NO ONE !! I'm Single !"

Hollywood Unlocked had shared earlier this week that a source tipped them off that Lil Baby and Saweetie were spotted shopping at Chanel in New York City.

Earlier this year, Saweetie also lamented that she was single. She shared that she felt as though she's ready to have a baby, however, she is not currently dating anyone. While speaking with Power 105.1's Nyla Symone, Saweetie shared, "I want a baby... I don't have a man. I'm just ready. I don't know, I'm getting older. I know I'm young – I'm very young. But let's be real. I want to pop that s*** out, and I wanna snap back."

While Lil Baby and Saweetie are both currently single, it appears as though they are also not dating each other.

On the professional front, Saweetie shared earlier this year that she's been collaborating with the iconic Cher. She shared that she's been working to define "what the Saweetie sound was – is," and hopes that her next album highlights all that she's been working on. However, a release date for the full record has not yet been announced, but she continues to be working hard on the album.