Billie Eilish Cuts Her Hair Even Shorter: See The 'Billie Bob'

By Hayden Brooks

November 29, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

After the release of her latest album, Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish surprised fans with a shaggy blonde bob in late August. Now, the singer has seemingly chopped her locks even more.

In her latest promotional shot for her fragrance, Eilish, the pop star shared another glimpse at her holding the bottle and her hair appears in a choppy bob with layers and full fringe that sits right above her eyelashes. The image appears to be from a new photoshoot for the release. While one fan noted the new look, writing, “AHHHH THE HAIR,” another user deemed the look the “Billie Bob,” alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

Eilish’s newest cut was unveiled shortly ahead of the second drop of the star’s fragrance, which sold out in just a day when it launched in early November. “I wanted it to feel like a warm embrace. It’s a scent that I’ve been chasing for years and years and years. It’s my favorite smell in the world,” the star said in a statement during its release. The perfume has notes of sugared petals, mandarin, red berries, amber, cocoa, vanilla and warm spices. Click here for more information on Eilish!

Billie Eilish
