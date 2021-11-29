LSU To Hire Notre Dame's Brian Kelly As Next Head Coach: Report

Louisiana State University will reportedly hire Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly for the same position, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reports.

"Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as [Tuesday (November 30)]," Thamel tweeted Monday (November 29) night.

Kelly led Notre Dame to two College Football Playoff appearances and a 92-39 record during 11 seasons in South Bend.

The 60-year-old had previously led Cincinnati to consecutive Big East Conference championships during his final two seasons and Central Michigan to a Mid-American Conference title during his final season in Mount Pleasant.

Kelly also led Grand Valley State to consecutive NCAA Division II national championships (2002-03).