LSU To Hire Notre Dame's Brian Kelly As Next Head Coach: Report
By Jason Hall
November 30, 2021
Louisiana State University will reportedly hire Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly for the same position, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reports.
"Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as [Tuesday (November 30)]," Thamel tweeted Monday (November 29) night.
Kelly led Notre Dame to two College Football Playoff appearances and a 92-39 record during 11 seasons in South Bend.
The 60-year-old had previously led Cincinnati to consecutive Big East Conference championships during his final two seasons and Central Michigan to a Mid-American Conference title during his final season in Mount Pleasant.
Kelly also led Grand Valley State to consecutive NCAA Division II national championships (2002-03).
LSU announced its decision to mutually part ways with former head coach Ed Orgeron after the 2021 college football season, just 21 months after Orgeron led the program to a College Football Playoff national championship.
Orgeron was in his sixth season as the Tigers' head coach after initially joining the program as a defensive line coach in 2015 and taking over as interim head coach amid Les Miles' termination on September 25, 2016.
The Larose, Louisiana native finished his tenure in Baton Rouge with a 51-20 (31-17 SEC) record, which includes an undefeated 15-0 season in 2019, but had since fallen to 11-11 (8-10 SEC) during his past two seasons.