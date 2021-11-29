LSU To Hire Notre Dame's Brian Kelly As Next Head Coach: Report

By Jason Hall

November 30, 2021

Georgia Tech v Notre Dame
Photo: Getty Images

Louisiana State University will reportedly hire Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly for the same position, Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reports.

"Sources: LSU is expecting to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as the school’s next head coach. An announcement could come as early as [Tuesday (November 30)]," Thamel tweeted Monday (November 29) night.

Kelly led Notre Dame to two College Football Playoff appearances and a 92-39 record during 11 seasons in South Bend.

The 60-year-old had previously led Cincinnati to consecutive Big East Conference championships during his final two seasons and Central Michigan to a Mid-American Conference title during his final season in Mount Pleasant.

Kelly also led Grand Valley State to consecutive NCAA Division II national championships (2002-03).

LSU announced its decision to mutually part ways with former head coach Ed Orgeron after the 2021 college football season, just 21 months after Orgeron led the program to a College Football Playoff national championship.

Orgeron was in his sixth season as the Tigers' head coach after initially joining the program as a defensive line coach in 2015 and taking over as interim head coach amid Les Miles' termination on September 25, 2016.

The Larose, Louisiana native finished his tenure in Baton Rouge with a 51-20 (31-17 SEC) record, which includes an undefeated 15-0 season in 2019, but had since fallen to 11-11 (8-10 SEC) during his past two seasons.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices