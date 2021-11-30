Jury Awards South Carolina Woman $10 Million For Stepping On Rusty Nail

A woman in South Carolina just got a big payout after a court case involving a mishap with a rusty nail.

In June 2015, April Jones was at the Beltline Drive Walmart store in Florence when she stepped on a rusty nail, WBTW reports. According to Anastopoulo Law Firm, which represents Jones, she then needed multiple surgeries to fight an infection that ultimately led to her right leg being amputated above the knee.

A lawsuit was filed against the major retailer in nearly two years later in May 2017, alleging that a rusty nail pierced through her shoe as she walked by an area filled with several pallets, per WPDE. The trial concluded earlier this month, resulting in a jury awarding Jones $10 million.

"The weakness of Walmart's case, among other things, was their failure to produce a video that they claim showed their conforming behavior to a company policy calling for employees to perform regular safety sweeps," the law firm said in a statement. "No such evidence was presented for the duration of the five-day-long trial."

After being in a wheelchair for the past six years, the law firm states, she will be able to use the money she was awarded to buy a prosthesis and make her home more accessible.