These Two Michigan Cities Are Among The Best For Singles

Dating in a large city can be challenging, then throw the pandemic in there, and that adds extra stress to those who are single.

If you're looking to find the best cities in the United States for singles, WalletHub set out to see which of the largest metro areas are the best for those looking for a significant other.

"Nearly 50% of the U.S. adult population is unmarried (never married, divorced or widowed), according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau estimates. But the share may be higher or lower in every city, and the ratio of women to men also will differ in each. Some singles may boost their chances of meeting others through online dating. This is especially useful during the current pandemic, as it makes virtual dates possible, too."

When people are planning and going on dates, there are a lot of costs that go along with it. Whether it's dinner or fun activities, WalletHub says the average date costs about $100.

To find which cities are the most dating-friendly, the study looked at 180 U.S. cities and judged them on three key factors, dating opportunities, fun and recreation, and economics.

So, which two Michigan cities are the best for singles?

No. 24: Grand Rapids

No. 140: Detroit

According to the report, the top 10 best cities for singles are:

Madison, Wisconsin Seattle, Washington Portland, Oregon Denver, Colorado Austin, Texas San Francisco, California Minneapolis, Minnesota Portland, Maine Tucson, Arizona Boise, Idaho

Click here to see the best cities for singles.