Nearly 20 Desserts Recalled In Oregon May Contain Metal Pieces

By Zuri Anderson

December 1, 2021

Bakery shelves tempt young woman in a supermarket
Photo: Getty Images

Grocery giant Kroger is recalling 19 baked goods in dozens of states, including Oregon, after reports suggest these items may contain metal fragments, according to BGR.

These pastries and desserts are under the company's Country Oven brand. Officials say the foreign materials may have gotten into the starch during the baking process.

If you bought any of these pastries in recent weeks, you should throw them out immediately:

  • Cinnamon Rolls (4 oz and 2.5 oz packages)
  • White Cake
  • Chocolate Cake
  • White/Vanilla Cake
  • Yellow/Vanilla Cake
  • Chocolate/Vanilla Cake
  • Yellow Cake
  • Bowtie Danish
  • Cheese Pocket
  • Angel Food Cake
  • Yellow/Fudge Cake
  • Red Velvet Cake
  • Marble Cake
  • Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices
  • Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices
  • Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake
  • Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake
  • Raspberry Cake
  • Party Baloon Cake

Click here for the relevant UPC codes found on labels.

These items were available to purchase at Kroger stores in nearly 30 states, including South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia, and Utah.

Customers with questions or concerns about the recall can reach Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices