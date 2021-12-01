Nearly 20 Desserts Recalled In Oregon May Contain Metal Pieces

Grocery giant Kroger is recalling 19 baked goods in dozens of states, including Oregon, after reports suggest these items may contain metal fragments, according to BGR.

These pastries and desserts are under the company's Country Oven brand. Officials say the foreign materials may have gotten into the starch during the baking process.

If you bought any of these pastries in recent weeks, you should throw them out immediately:

Cinnamon Rolls (4 oz and 2.5 oz packages)

White Cake

Chocolate Cake

White/Vanilla Cake

Yellow/Vanilla Cake

Chocolate/Vanilla Cake

Yellow Cake

Bowtie Danish

Cheese Pocket

Angel Food Cake

Yellow/Fudge Cake

Red Velvet Cake

Marble Cake

Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices

Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices

Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake

Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake

Raspberry Cake

Party Baloon Cake

Click here for the relevant UPC codes found on labels.

These items were available to purchase at Kroger stores in nearly 30 states, including South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia, and Utah.

Customers with questions or concerns about the recall can reach Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS.