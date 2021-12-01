Over A Dozen Desserts Sold In Louisiana Recalled For Metal Fragments
By Sarah Tate
December 1, 2021
A product recall from a major grocery store chain is impacting stores across the country, including those in Louisiana.
Kroger announced it was recalling 19 baked good products in the Country Oven brand due to the possibility of metal fragments in the goods. According to BGR, the company believes the contaminants may have gotten into the starch used while baking the products.
If you purchased any of the products listed below, all of which are the Country Oven brand, throw them out. A full list of the impacted products' UPC codes can be found at Food Safety News.
- Cinnamon Rolls
- White Cake
- Chocolate Cake
- White/Vanilla Cake
- Yellow/Vanilla Cake
- Chocolate/Vanilla Cake
- Yellow Cake
- Bowtie Danish
- Cheese Pocket
- Angel Food Cake
- Yellow/Fudge Cake
- Red Velvet Cake
- Marble Cake
- Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices
- Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices
- Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake
- Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake
- Raspberry Cake
- Party Balloon Cake
Nearly 30 states were impacted by the recall, including: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
Anyone with questions about the recall can call 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET or on Saturday or Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. ET.