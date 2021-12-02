Here Are The Best Places To Live In Michigan

When looking for a new place to relocate, there are plenty of factors that come into play. Safety, education, the housing market, accessibility to activities or shopping, the list goes on and on.

In Michigan, narrowing down exactly where you would like to buy a home is difficult. Luckily, Stacker answered all your questions and set out to find the best places to live in Michigan.

"What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?"

Using Niche.com, which ranked places based on "a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather," Stacker was able to compile a list that combined the biggest concerns everyone has before purchasing a home in a new area.

"There's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums."

According to the report, here are the top 10 best places to live in Michigan:

Okemos - Population: 19,565 Troy - Population: 83,989 Bloomfield Charter Township - Population: 42,054 Beverly Hills - Population: 10,387 Ann Arbor - Population: 120,735 Grosse Pointe Park - Population: 11,153 Novi - Population: 60,014 Northville - Population: 6,007 Birmingham - Population: 21,201 Haslett - Population: 19,565

Click here to see the full report.