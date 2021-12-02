Here's The Best Holiday Gift For Foodies In Tennessee

The holidays are quickly approaching, and the time to get gifts is running out. If you're struggling to find a gift for someone in your life who loves food more than most things, a gift of regional delicacies may be your best bet.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best gifts for foodies in each state, perfect for people who live there or just enjoy visiting. From fried green tomato batter in Alabama to a Wisconsin cheese snack pack, the list features popular foods across the country that any food-obsessed friend or relative would love.

So which gift was named the best for Tennessee foodies?

Nashville Hot Chicken Gift Box

With the growing popularity of Nashville Hot Chicken, it's so no surprise that a gift box dedicated to the regional dish is the best choice for food-obsessed Tennesseans. This gift set starts at $75.95 and includes bread mix, shortbread, chicken spice and tabasco chocolate candy. The larger option even includes a special hot chicken cookbook. Learn more here.

Here's what Eat This, Not That had to say:

"Nothing quite slaps like a batch of crispy, spicy Nashville Hot Chicken with a side of homemade beer bread. This kit will have you making the spiciest chicken of your life right at home as you remember the days you would completely annihilate your tastebuds in those souther kitchens across Tennessee."

Check out the full list here.