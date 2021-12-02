Here's The Christmas Gift Utahns Are Searching For The Most This Year

Christmas is right around the corner and holiday shopping is full swing. If you're struggling to find the best gift this year, then one website has you covered.

ATTExperts.com compiled a list of each state's most searched Christmas Gift.

According to the website, the most searched Christmas gift in Utah is the TV.

The most searched Christmas gift across the United States was the PlayStation 5. The second most popular was televisions.

According to ATTExperts.com, here's the most popular Christmas gift in each state:

Alabama- AirPods

Alaska- TV

Arizona- Nintendo Switch

Arkansas- PlayStation 5

California- Nintendo Switch

Colorado- iPad

Connecticut- PlayStation 5

Delaware- PlayStation 5

D.C.- TV

Florida- TV

Georgia- AirPods

Hawaii- AirPods

Idaho- Instant Pot

Illinois- TV

Indiana- PlayStation 5

Iowa- PlayStation 5

Kansas- AirPods

Kentucky- iPad

Louisiana- PlayStation 5

Maine- PlayStation 5

Maryland- iPad

Massachusetts- iPad

Michigan- TV

Minnesota- PlayStation 5

Mississippi- PlayStation 5

Missouri- Roku Player

Montana- iPad

Nebraska- PlayStation 5

Nevada- PlayStation 5

New Hampshire- Instant Pot

New Jersey- iPad

New Mexico- AirPods

New York- Nintendo Switch

North Carolina- PlayStation 5

North Dakota- TV

Ohio- TV

Oklahoma- iPad

Oregon- Nintendo Switch

Pennsylvania- PlayStation 5

Rhode Island- TV

South Carolina- Roku Player

South Dakota- Roku Player

Tennessee- PlayStation 5

Texas- PlayStation 5

Utah- TV

Vermont- PlayStation 5

Virginia- TV

Washington- Nintendo Switch

West Virginia- Roku Player

Wisconsin- Nintendo Switch

Wyoming- Kindle

Click here to check out the full study.