Over A Dozen Desserts Sold In Kentucky Recalled For Metal Fragments

Over a dozen desserts that were made in the state have been recalled, according to BGR.

Kroger Co. has issued a recall for several different baked goods due to the possibility of metal fragments. If you have bought any baked goods in recent weeks, you'll definitely want to take a closer look at the item.

The recall involves about 20 different food items. The company says that metal fragments may gave gotten into the starch during the baking process.

All of the recalled items are under the Country Oven brand. Here is a list of recalled items:

Cinnamon Rolls in 4-ounce and 2.5-ounce packages

White Cake

Chocolate Cake

White/Vanilla Cake

Yellow/Vanilla Cake

Chocolate/Vanilla Cake

Yellow Cake

Bowtie Danish

Cheese Pocket

Angel Food Cake

Yellow/Fudge Cake

Red Velvet Cake

Marble Cake

Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices

Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices

Caramel Apple Double Layer Cake

Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake

Raspberry Cake

Party Balloon Cake

All of the recalled items were sold in stores across 30 states, including South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, Nebraska, Kansas, California, Oregon, Arkansas, Washington, Idaho, Colorado, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Texas, Wisconsin, Wyoming, Virginia, and Utah.

Anyone with items on the list should throw them out immediately.