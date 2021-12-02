This Is Minnesota's Most Popular Holiday Movie To Watch

Getting the family together to watch holiday movies is one way to get into the Christmas spirit, but deciding on a family favorite can be hard at times.

Instead of one person picking their favorite movie for the family to watch, Preply, a language learning app and e-learning platform, set out to find the most popular holiday movies in the United States.

"The winter season is upon us once more. To help usher in the spirit of the holidays, we wanted to find out which holiday movies are Americans' favorites."

To find each state's most popular holiday movie, Preply looked at data from Rotten Tomatoes, Box Office and Mojo to analyze "keywords related to 115 of the highest-rated and highest-grossing holiday movies of all time."

So, what is the most popular holiday movie among Minnesota residents?

The data showed that Minnesota residents favorited Jingle All The Way.

Minnesota was the only state to have Jingle All The Way as their most popular holiday movie.

According to the report, here are the top 10 most popular holiday movies in America:

Home Alone The Grinch (2018) Elf Edward Scissorhands Happiest Season Love Actually Krampus A Christmas Story It's A Wonderful Life National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

