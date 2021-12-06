These South Carolina Cities Are Among The Most Sinful In The U.S.

There's more than one "Sin City" in America, and a couple are right here in South Carolina.

Even if a city praised for its virtues, no place is without is own vices. From gambling and smoking to excessive drinking and laziness, plenty of Americans face health issues and struggles with addiction. WalletHub released a list comparing over 180 cities across the country to determine which were the most "sinful," and two in South Carolina made the cut.

So which South Carolina cities are some of the most "sinful" in America?

No. 57: Columbia

No. 67: Charleston

According to a breakdown of the list, Columbia ranked high in jealousy as well as excesses and vices, but had lower scores for greed and lust. Charleston ranked high in greed, vanity and anger/hatred but low in laziness.

To determine the list, WalletHub compared 182 cities across seven factors: anger & hatred, jealousy, excesses & vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness. These factors were then evaluated using 37 relevant metrics, including violent crimes per 1,000 residents, bully rate, number of mass shootings, share of obese adults, excessive drinking, casinos per capita, adult entertainment establishments per capita, teen birth rate, tanning salons per capita, volunteer rate, share of adults not exercising, and more.

Check out the full report here.