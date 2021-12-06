Where You Can The Most Delicious Chicken Sandwich In Oregon

The chicken sandwich war is raging on, but fast-food restaurants aren't the only contenders. Many restaurants across the United States have this delicious sandwich on their menus. Of course, they have their own takes on the almighty chicken sandwich, which usually comes with a fried chicken breast on a soft bun.

Most joints slap some pickles on it, but the possibilities are endless. Some restaurants load it up with all kinds of ingredients, while others keep it simple and tasty.

With that said, where can you find the best chicken sandwich in Oregon? According to Eat This, Not That!, you can find the most delicious one at...

Jojo!