Colorado Nurse Sentenced For Taking Pain Medications From Patients

By Zuri Anderson

December 7, 2021

female medical assistant prepares an infusion - focus on foreground
Photo: Getty Images

A former registered nurse was handed a prison sentence recently for taking away medications from patients' delivery pumps, according to KCNC on Monday (December 6).

On November 30, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced 44-year-old Alicia Nickel-Tangeman to 12 months in federal prison. She will also serve one year of supervised release after her incarceration, reporters added.

Nickel-Tangeman, who used to work at Woodland Park in Colorado Springs, told patients she removed pain medications from their bedside delivery pumps to conduct research, federal investigators claim. These medications are legally considered controlled substances. She even created a fake email to prove her claims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

“When confronted by law enforcement regarding her actions, the defendant lied about the diversions and persisted in her false story that she was engaged in a study with a well-known university," officials wrote in a press release.

David Olesky, who works for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, says Nickel Tangeman's actions "reveal once more the seriousness of the overdose epidemic and opioid crisis facing our nation when even a nurse is susceptible to the temptation these drugs provide."

Nickel-Tangeman pleaded guilty in August to four counts of obtaining controlled substances using fraud and deception. She was also sanctioned by Colorado's medical board in June 2019.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices