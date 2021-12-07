Colorado Nurse Sentenced For Taking Pain Medications From Patients

A former registered nurse was handed a prison sentence recently for taking away medications from patients' delivery pumps, according to KCNC on Monday (December 6).

On November 30, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced 44-year-old Alicia Nickel-Tangeman to 12 months in federal prison. She will also serve one year of supervised release after her incarceration, reporters added.

Nickel-Tangeman, who used to work at Woodland Park in Colorado Springs, told patients she removed pain medications from their bedside delivery pumps to conduct research, federal investigators claim. These medications are legally considered controlled substances. She even created a fake email to prove her claims, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Colorado.

“When confronted by law enforcement regarding her actions, the defendant lied about the diversions and persisted in her false story that she was engaged in a study with a well-known university," officials wrote in a press release.

David Olesky, who works for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, says Nickel Tangeman's actions "reveal once more the seriousness of the overdose epidemic and opioid crisis facing our nation when even a nurse is susceptible to the temptation these drugs provide."

Nickel-Tangeman pleaded guilty in August to four counts of obtaining controlled substances using fraud and deception. She was also sanctioned by Colorado's medical board in June 2019.