Here Are The Most Extreme Temperatures In Kentucky History

Some states experience extreme temperatures, whether they be hot or cold. For example, Death Valley in California has reached temperatures of 130 degrees Fahrenheit. The world record, which was recorded in Death Valley, was 134 degrees Fahrenheit.

Kentucky is no stranger to extreme temperatures. Stacker compiled a list of each state's most extreme temperatures. The website states, "Stacker consulted 2019 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to create this slideshow illustrating the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state."

According to Stacker, the all-time highest temperature in Kentucky was 114 degrees Fahrenheit. That temperature was recorded in Greensburg on July 28, 1930.

The coldest ever temperature in Kentucky was -37 degrees Fahrenheit. That temperature was recorded in Shelbyville on January 19, 1994.

On March 3rd of 1942, Kentucky received 26 inches of snowfall. In March of 1997, the state had 10.48 inches of precipitation, which was the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation in the state's history.

