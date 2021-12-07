Here Are The Most Extreme Temperatures In Utah History

Some states experience extreme temperatures, whether they be hot or cold. For example, Death Valley in California has reached temperatures of 130 degrees Fahrenheit. The world record, which was recorded in Death Valley, was 134 degrees Fahrenheit.

Utah is no stranger to extreme temperatures. Stacker compiled a list of each state's most extreme temperatures. The website states, "Stacker consulted 2019 data from the NOAA's State Climate Extremes Committee (SCEC) to create this slideshow illustrating the hottest and coldest temperatures ever recorded in each state."

According to Stacker, the all-time highest temperature in Utah was 117 degrees Fahrenheit. That temperature was recorded in St. George on July 5, 1985.

The coldest ever temperature in Utah was -50 degrees Fahrenheit. That temperature was recorded in East Portal on January 5, 1913.

On December 2nd of 1982, Utah received 38 inches of snowfall. In February of 1963, the state had 5.08 inches of precipitation, which was the all-time highest 24-hour precipitation in the state's history.

