Neighbor Of Michigan School Shooter Alerted Police About Parents' Neglect

A neighbor says she told child abuse authorities about the Crumbleys' concerning parenting years ago.

Kayla LeMieux, an old neighbor of the Crumbleys, told the Detroit Free Press that she warned police about James and Jennifer Crumbley neglecting Ethan Crumbley, the alleged Michigan school shooter, when he was eight or nine years old. She says the parents would leave him home alone to go clubbing in Lake Orion, where they previously lived.

"When they were gone, he would come knock on our door," LeMieux told the Detroit Free Press that he would ask to call his parents. "They didn't leave him with a phone."

LeMieux says she worked as a server and was friends with Jennifer in 2012, but that friendship didn't last long because she was concerned over the neglect of Ethan.

"It was really when I finally started to say more, because I was just like, even after calling CPS, they were still doing it and even me saying something to them, they were still like 'Oh he is fine,'" LeMieux stated.

LeMieux added that she did not know if Child Protective Services took action against her multiple calls, but the neglect never stopped.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said all claims through the agency are confidential.

The Crumbleys' lawyer did not respond to requests for comments from the Detroit Free Press.

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Crumbley was charged as an adult with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

His parents were charged with four counts each of involuntary manslaughter.