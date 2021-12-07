These Kentucky Cities Are Among The Most Sinful In America

Las Vegas is known as being "sin city," but it isn't the only sinful city in America.

WalletHub compiled list of America's most sinful cities. The website states, "In order to identify the darkest corners of America, WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 37 key indicators of evil deeds. Our data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita."

According to WalletHub, two Kentucky cities landed in the country's most sinful cities.

Louisville landed at number 56 on the list. It was 5th overall in the "excesses and vices" category and 33rd overall for "lust."

Lexington- Fayette came in at number 132 on the list. The city was 10th overall for "excesses and vices" and 88th overall for "lust."

According to Wallethub, here are the top 20 most sinful cities in America:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Memphis, TN Cleveland, OH Dallas, TX North Las Vegas, NV Little Rock, AR Baltimore, MD Baton Rouge, LA New York, NY New Orleans, LA Orlando, FL Birmingham, AL

Click here to check out the full list of America's most sinful cities.