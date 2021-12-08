Here's Kentucky's Unhealthiest Restaurant Order

While unhealthy food may be bad for your body, it's good for the soul. Sometimes you just need to indulge in meals filled with fat, carbs, and sugar.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's unhealthiest restaurant order. The website states, "…identifying the least healthy eatery in every state is a bit tricky, which is why this list points out the unhealthiest restaurant orders we could find in every state based on menu descriptions, calorie counts, local publications, and customer reviews."

According to Eat This, Not That!, the unhealthiest restaurant order in Kentucky is the Que'rito at 502 Café in Louisville. According to the menu, the Que'rito is a "giant flour tortilla stuffed with brisket or pulled pork, mac 'n cheese and 502 sauce, then topped with smoked brisket chili and shredded cheese." Click here to check out 502 Café's menu.

Here's what the website says about the restaurant order:

"502 Café takes burritos to another level with their Que'rito. This behemoth is filled with mac n' cheese and topped with smoked brisket chili and sour cream."

Click here to check out the full list of each state's unhealthiest restaurant order.