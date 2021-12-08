This Is Michigan's Most Popular 90s Christmas Movie To Watch

By Hannah DeRuyter

December 14, 2021

Happy African American family watch a Christmas movie
Photo: Getty Images

Christmas movies are a must-see during the holidays. Whether it's Hallmark classics or your favorite movie as a kid, narrowing down which holiday films to watch isn't always the easiest.

Luckily, CenturyLinkQuote set out to find each state's most popular 90s Christmas movie.

Here is how Century Link Quote says they found the data:

"We compiled a list of the 60 most popular 90s Christmas movies based on data gathered from PopSugar, Bustle, Ranker and Screen Rant. We then found each show's search volume in Semrush and plugged the 13 most searched shows into Google Trends to see which show was googled most by each state in the past 12 months.

So, what was Michigan's most popular 90s Christmas movie?

Home Alone.

Home Alone was the most popular 90s movie across the U.S. It was favored by 13 other states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

According to the report, here are the top four most popular 90s Christmas movies around the United States:

  1. Home Alone - favored by 14 states
  2. Jingle All the Way - favored by 9 states
  3. The Santa Clause - favored by seven states
  4. The Nightmare Before Christmas - favored by six states

To see the full report, click here.

