This Is The Most Unhealthy Thing You Can Order In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

December 8, 2021

A Man Eating A Burger
Photo: Getty Images

Some restaurants aren't just known for how delicious the food is, but how ridiculous it can get. Food is an art form, meaning there are no limits to what you can do with it. Whether it's stacking a ton of ingredients into a burger or enjoying the sauciest, cheesiest order of nachos, sometimes you need to satisfy your cravings.

With that said, what may look fun and mouth-watering may not always be the best thing for our bodies. If you don't mind taking home some extra calories, Eat This, Not That! found the unhealthiest dish you can order in each state.

According to the website, the most decadent and wild thing you can order in Colorado is...

The Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids at Bad Daddy's!

Here's what writers had to say about the restaurant's over-the-top menu item:

"Bad Daddy Burger bar takes pride in their over-the-top burgers. One slogan on their website says, 'People have called our burgers totally insane, we'll take that as a compliment' and another reads, 'These are the Andre the Giant of salads, don't bring your mini-me appetite.' The Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids lives up to its name with over-the-top cheesy and bacony toppings. Needless to say, it's not on the lighter side."

If you want to try this burger, drop by Bad Daddy's website for all their locations.

Click here to check out other meals that will make you hungry.

