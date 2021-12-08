This Is The Most Unhealthy Thing You Can Order In Colorado

Some restaurants aren't just known for how delicious the food is, but how ridiculous it can get. Food is an art form, meaning there are no limits to what you can do with it. Whether it's stacking a ton of ingredients into a burger or enjoying the sauciest, cheesiest order of nachos, sometimes you need to satisfy your cravings.

With that said, what may look fun and mouth-watering may not always be the best thing for our bodies. If you don't mind taking home some extra calories, Eat This, Not That! found the unhealthiest dish you can order in each state.

According to the website, the most decadent and wild thing you can order in Colorado is...

The Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids at Bad Daddy's!