This Is The Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich In Colorado
By Zuri Anderson
December 9, 2021
People eat sandwiches during any time of the day, including breakfast! Plenty of cafes, restaurants and fast-food joints put together delicious sandwiches during the most important meal of the day. These sandwiches are usually packed with cheese, eggs, bacon, or sausage, but there are many ways to approach it.
So where can you find the most delicious breakfast sandwich in Colorado? Eat This, Not That! found the best ones in each state, including the Centennial State. If you want a sandwich to satisfy your early morning cravings, writers say you should head over to...
Denver Biscuit Company!
"You can order your breakfast sandwich on a biscuit French toast at Denver Biscuit Company," according to the website. "Customers are especially fond of The Dahlia, a biscuit sandwich made with a sausage patty, apple butter, fried egg, and maple syrup."
Eat This also pointed out that several reviewers enjoyed the Lola, which comes with fried chicken, honey butter, and maple syrup. There are dozens more biscuit-packed sandwiches to choose from, as well.
Denver Biscuit Company has several locations throughout Colorado and the country. They're available for dine-in and takeout.
