This Is The Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich In Colorado

By Zuri Anderson

December 9, 2021

rustic bacon egg breakfast sandwich bun
Photo: Getty Images

People eat sandwiches during any time of the day, including breakfast! Plenty of cafes, restaurants and fast-food joints put together delicious sandwiches during the most important meal of the day. These sandwiches are usually packed with cheese, eggs, bacon, or sausage, but there are many ways to approach it.

So where can you find the most delicious breakfast sandwich in Colorado? Eat This, Not That! found the best ones in each state, including the Centennial State. If you want a sandwich to satisfy your early morning cravings, writers say you should head over to...

Denver Biscuit Company!

"You can order your breakfast sandwich on a biscuit French toast at Denver Biscuit Company," according to the website. "Customers are especially fond of The Dahlia, a biscuit sandwich made with a sausage patty, apple butter, fried egg, and maple syrup."

Eat This also pointed out that several reviewers enjoyed the Lola, which comes with fried chicken, honey butter, and maple syrup. There are dozens more biscuit-packed sandwiches to choose from, as well.

Denver Biscuit Company has several locations throughout Colorado and the country. They're available for dine-in and takeout.

Click here to check out other locations serving up awesome breakfast sandwiches.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices