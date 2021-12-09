11-Year-Old Middle Tennessee Boy Saves Siblings From Burning Home

An 11-year-old Tennessee boy is being hailed as a hero for saving his four younger siblings from a fire that destroyed their Clarksville home earlier this week. Now, the family of seven is struggling to recover after losing nearly everything to the blaze.

Brody Sims, 11, and his four younger siblings were at their Rafiki Drive home on Sunday (December 5) afternoon when a massive fire broke out in the kitchen. Their parents had left the home for a quick errand when they received a call from their 8-year-old daughter alerting them of the fire, WKRN reports.

"She was just like, 'Mom, there's a fire,' and I was like, 'what do you mean there's a fire?'" Kimberly Sims recalled.

When she and her husband arrived back home, they found fire trucks and responders fighting to put out the blaze. Fortunately, all five of their children were safely outside the house, in large part because of Brody's actions. He first learned of the fire from one of his sisters, before yelling for everyone to get out of the house while he ran to rescue his 2-year-old brother. However, he didn't stop there.

"I ran back in and I tried to, well I grabbed a Starbucks cup and tried to put the fire out," said Brody. "But I saw the fridge melting and I went out of the house."

His parents are thankful their children are alright and proud of how they handled such a scary situation.

"We're so proud of him," said Kimberly. "We can't even explain how proud we are of him and his two sisters who also got out of the house and called 911."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. While the Sims are thankful their family is OK, they are now dealing with the loss of nearly all of their possessions. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family in their recovery, raising nearly $7,000 in the first three days.