2 Maryland Cities Named Among The Most Sinful In America

Two Maryland cities are among the most sinful in the United States, according to a recent study.

WalletHub.com released its annual list of the 'most sinful cities in America' on Monday (December 6) which includes Baltimore and Columbia among the list of 182.

Baltimore ranked 15th with a WalletHub vice index score of 47.10, a 12 anger and hatred score, a 18 jealousy score, a 15 excesses and vices score, a 103 greed score, a 16 lust score, a 67 vanity score and a 46 laziness score.

Columbia ranked 180th with a WalletHub vice index score of 25.44, a 180 anger and hatred score, a 48 jealousy score, a 180 excesses and vices score, a 38 greed score, a 182 lust score, a 167 vanity score and a 177 laziness score.

WalletHub said its scores were tabulated based on "37 key indicators of evil deeds" and its "data set ranges from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to adult entertainment establishments per capita.

Fittingly, Las Vegas, known famously as "Sin City," once again topped the annual list.

Here are WalletHub's top 50 cities included in the study:

Las Vegas, NV St. Louis, MO Houston, TX Los Angeles, CA Denver, CO Philadelphia, PA Atlanta, GA Miami, FL Chicago, IL Memphis, TN Cleveland, OH Dallas, TX North Las Vegas, NV Little Rock, AR Baltimore, MD Baton Rouge, LA New York, NY New Orleans, LA Orlando, FL Birmingham, AL Detroit, MI Wichita, KS Washington, DC Kansas City, MO Phoenix, AZ Seattle, WA Reno, NV Billings, MT Mobile, AL Knoxville, TN Wilmington, DE Portland, OR Cincinnati, OH Charleston, WV San Diego, CA Shreveport, LA Pittsburgh, PA Nashville, TN Tampa, FL Austin, TX Minneapolis, MN Fort Lauderdale, FL Jacksonville, FL Rapid City, SD Springfield, MO San Antonio, TX Fort Smith, AR Sacramento, CA Indianapolis, IN Tuscon, AZ

You can viewWalletHub's full list of the most sinful cities in America for 2021here.