Here Are The Top 25 School Districts In Georgia

There are tons of strong school districts in Georgia, but some are better than others.

That’s why Niche, which aims to “give you all of the data, reviews, and insights in one place to make your search as easy as possible,” ranked the best school district in America. Data can be broken down by district, by school, by specialty and other categories. Viewers can also filter the best schools and districts in a given city or state.

Stacker, a data journalism hub, noted that Niche uses information from the U.S. Department of Education, SAT/ACT scores graduation rates and more to compile its rankings. The report also points out: “Of course, ratings are one thing and experiences another, which is why it’s always smart to do your research and learn about the families, teachers, and students in a given district before basing something as important as a move on a particular school.”

So, which school districts are the best ones in Georgia? Here’s the Top 25 ranking, according to Niche:

Buford City Schools Oconee County Schools Forsyth County Schools Bremen City Schools City Schools of Decatur Fayette County Public Schools Jefferson City Schools Carrollton City Schools Morgan County Schools Madison County Schools Union County Schools Trion City Schools Calhoun City Schools Monroe County Schools Lowndes County Schools Rabun County Schools Cartersville City Schools Cobb County Schools Camden County Schools Columbia County Schools Towns County Schools Pierce County Schools Bleckley County Schools Fulton County Schools Gwinnett County Public Schools

See the full Niche rankings here.