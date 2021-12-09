This Is The Tastiest Breakfast Sandwich In California

People eat sandwiches during any time of the day, including breakfast! Plenty of cafes, restaurants and fast-food joints put together delicious sandwiches during the most important meal of the day. These sandwiches are usually packed with cheese, eggs, bacon, or sausage, but there are many ways to approach it.

So where can you find the most delicious breakfast sandwich in California? Eat This, Not That! found the best ones in each state, including the Golden State. If you want a sandwich to satisfy your early morning cravings, writers say you should head over to...

Eggslut!

This breakfast chain is known for its scrumptious breakfast sandwiches. Eat This pointed out one review that highlighted their star menu items:

"Let it be known—I am NOT a fan of breakfast sandwiches. As a matter of fact, I am not really a breakfast person. I will, however, stand in line for 40 minutes for Eggslut's breakfast sandwich. It's hot, it's cheesy, it's savory, it melts in your mouth with that first bite."