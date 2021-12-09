Where You Can Find The Yummiest Ice Cream In California

By Zuri Anderson

December 9, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Ahh, ice cream -- the signature cold treat people can enjoy throughout the year. Not only can it stand alone, but it can be paired with other desserts, like cookies, cake and pie. You can also enjoy it as a milkshake or eat straight from a cone or cup.

Ice cream isn't just loved for the many ways you can eat it. People are always clamoring over what's the best ice cream flavors, from classic chocolate and vanilla to indulgent choices like red velvet and salted caramel.

Plenty of eateries serve this delicious treat, so what's the best ice cream shop in California? According to Eat This, Not That!, you can grab tastiest scoops of ice cream at...

Paradis!

Here's what writers had to say about the spot:

"Paradis traces its lineage back to Denmark, where it began crafting fresh ice cream in 2000. All of their flavors contain zero artificial ingredients, and the vegan picks are just as indulgent as the dairy-full scoops. Grab a checkerboard and spoon into marshmallow ice cream in this rustic, wood-paneled shop."

This popular ice cream spot has multiple locations throughout California. They're available for takeout.

Click here to check out other American places serving up the sweetest ice cream.

