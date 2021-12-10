Here's Which Louisville Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day

Christmas is right around the corner and people are starting to prepare for Christmas dinner. But, for those who don't want to cook, who can't cook, or who just are having a low-key holiday, there are other options.

Here are some Louisville restaurants that will be open on Christmas day, according to Courier Journal.

Denny's

434 Eastern Parkway, 4030 Dutchmans Lane, and 943 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, Clarksville, Indiana

Double Dragon

1255 Goss Avenue

First Wok

Southland Terrace Shopping Center, 3967 7th Street Road

IHOP

1401 S. Hurstbourne Parkway; 1220 Veterans Parkway, Clarksville, Indiana

Joe's Crab Shack

131 River Rd

Wayside Christian Mission

Horel Louisville, 120 W Broadway

Carrabba's Italian Grill

617 Hurstbourne Parkway

Cracker Barrel

2701 Crittenden Drive, 10150 Brookridge Village Blvd.; 275 Brenton Way, Shepherdsville; 11000 Dixie Highway and 1401 Kentucky Mills Dr.

Fresh Market

1805 Rudy Lane

Home Cuisine

309 R Wallace Ave.

Metro Diner

4901 Outer Loop, #100

Olive Garden

4811 R, Outer Loop; 1320 S Hurstbourne Parkway; 1230 Veterans Pkwy, Clarksville; 9730 Von Allmen Court.

Silly Axe Café

2116 Dundee Road

Smokey Bones

2525 Hurstbourne Gem Lane

Varanese

2106 Frankfort Ave

Wiltshire Pantry

901 Barret Ave