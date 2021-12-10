Here's Which Louisville Restaurants Will Be Open On Christmas Day
By Ginny Reese
December 10, 2021
Christmas is right around the corner and people are starting to prepare for Christmas dinner. But, for those who don't want to cook, who can't cook, or who just are having a low-key holiday, there are other options.
Here are some Louisville restaurants that will be open on Christmas day, according to Courier Journal.
Denny's
434 Eastern Parkway, 4030 Dutchmans Lane, and 943 E. Lewis and Clark Parkway, Clarksville, Indiana
Double Dragon
1255 Goss Avenue
First Wok
Southland Terrace Shopping Center, 3967 7th Street Road
IHOP
1401 S. Hurstbourne Parkway; 1220 Veterans Parkway, Clarksville, Indiana
Joe's Crab Shack
131 River Rd
Wayside Christian Mission
Horel Louisville, 120 W Broadway
Carrabba's Italian Grill
617 Hurstbourne Parkway
Cracker Barrel
2701 Crittenden Drive, 10150 Brookridge Village Blvd.; 275 Brenton Way, Shepherdsville; 11000 Dixie Highway and 1401 Kentucky Mills Dr.
Fresh Market
1805 Rudy Lane
Home Cuisine
309 R Wallace Ave.
Metro Diner
4901 Outer Loop, #100
Olive Garden
4811 R, Outer Loop; 1320 S Hurstbourne Parkway; 1230 Veterans Pkwy, Clarksville; 9730 Von Allmen Court.
Silly Axe Café
2116 Dundee Road
Smokey Bones
2525 Hurstbourne Gem Lane
Varanese
2106 Frankfort Ave
Wiltshire Pantry
901 Barret Ave