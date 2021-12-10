Michigan Woman Wins $1 Million Prize On Scratch-Off Game

One Michigan woman won big after playing a scratch-off lottery game.

According to the official Michigan Lottery website, a Livingston County woman is now a million dollars richer after playing the Michigan Lottery's Millionaire Maker II instant game.

The anonymous woman bought her ticket from the USA 2 Go gas stations on North Latson Road in Howell.

"I play $10 and $20 games pretty regularly," the 57-year-old player told the Michigan Lottery. When I scratched this ticket off, I had to put it down and look it back over several times before I really believe what I was seeing."

The woman visited the Lottery headquarters and decided to receive her winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $634,000 instead of collecting annuity payments.

She says she plans to invest the money she won.

If interested in participating in other Michigan Lotteries, the next Michigan Powerball drawing is estimated to be worth $307 million.

The Mega Millions drawing is also this week. It has an estimated jackpot of $135 million, and the Fantasy 5 has an estimated jackpot of $210,000.

For more information on the Michigan Lottery, you can check out the official Michigan Lottery website. You will also find instant tickets on the website, featured raffles, and plenty of other online lottery games.