This Is Kentucky's Best 'Once-In-A-Lifetime' Meal

"Once-in-a-lifetime" meals are hard to come by. It's not every day that you find a restaurant so good that it's worth traveling for.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best "once-in-a-lifetime" meal. The website states, "We've searched online reviews and publications for the true once-in-a-lifetime restaurants in every state. Plus, while some of these options are lavish and exquisite with months-long waiting lists or hours-long lines to be seated, others are just hole-in-the-wall restaurants that deserve just as much praise as their high-end counterparts."

According to the website, the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in Kentucky comes from Matt Winn's Steakhouse in Louisville.

Here's what Eat This, Not That! says about the restaurant:

"Matt Winn's Steakhouse is located on the sixth floor of Churchill Downs, where each table has an incredible view out to the horse track where the Kentucky Derby is held each year. Guests can choose from over 100 rare bourbons to start their meal, and move onto a seafood cart, which boasts all types of delicacies from the sea. "Amazing experience from beginning to end. There is nowhere else in the surrounding area at this level. If you haven't tried it, you're missing out," said one reviewer."

