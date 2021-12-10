This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Christmas Gift For 2021

With the holidays just around the corner, many people across Louisiana are rushing to get in some last-minute shopping to find the perfect presents for their loved ones.

If you're struggling to find a gift, take a look at some of the most searched-for gifts in the country this year, including the top choice in Louisiana, courtesy of ATTExperts.com. Here's how they compiled its list of the most popular holiday gift in each state:

"We looked at Ahrefs keywords based on the domain Amazon.com, traffic, and volume. Then we ranked the keywords based on the estimated monthly organic search traffic of the website's ranking page from a given keyword. From there, we took the top 10 keywords and used Google Shopping to break them down by state popularity over a 90-day period."

While some may be searching for the latest piece of technology, such as Airpods or an iPad, others are looking to add appliances like an Instant Pot to their kitchen supply.

So what is the most sought-after gift in Louisiana this holiday season?

Playstation 5

According to the report, the Playstation 5 is the most popular gift in the country, selling more than 10 million units since its 2020 release.

Louisiana is one of 15 states that have searched for the gaming console more than any other gift this holiday season: Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

Check out the full report here.