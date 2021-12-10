This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Christmas Gift For 2021

By Sarah Tate

December 10, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

With the holidays just around the corner, many people across North Carolina are rushing to get in some last-minute shopping to find the perfect presents for their loved ones.

If you're struggling to find a gift, take a look at some of the most searched-for gifts in the country this year, including the top choice in North Carolina, courtesy of ATTExperts.com. Here's how they compiled its list of the most popular holiday gift in each state:

"We looked at Ahrefs keywords based on the domain Amazon.com, traffic, and volume. Then we ranked the keywords based on the estimated monthly organic search traffic of the website's ranking page from a given keyword. From there, we took the top 10 keywords and used Google Shopping to break them down by state popularity over a 90-day period."

While some may be searching for the latest piece of technology, such as Airpods or an iPad, others are looking to add appliances like an Instant Pot to their kitchen supply.

So what is the most sought-after gift in North Carolina this holiday season?

Playstation 5

According to the report, the Playstation 5 is the most popular gift in the country, selling more than 10 million units since its 2020 release.

North Carolina is one of 15 states that have searched for the gaming console more than any other gift this holiday season: Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Minnesota, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

Check out the full report here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices