Complete List Of 2022 Golden Globe Awards Nominations Revealed
By Kelly Fisher
December 13, 2021
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards on Monday morning (December 13), marking a few “firsts” for the 79th Annual event.
The HFPA live-steamed the announcement for the first time on the Golden Globes website and YouTube channel, and submissions were not considered this year. The HFPA notes that it accommodated filmmakers and studios requesting their content for consideration only for specific categories. The association also stated in its announcement:
“Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled its bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership, and more. Recently, the HFPA admitted their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters.”
Here is the complete list of 2022 Golden Globe Awards nominations:
BEST MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA
Belfast
Coda
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Coleman, The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
BEST MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Cyrano
Don’t Look Up
Tick, Tick…Boom!
West Side Story
BEST MUSICAL PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Emma Stone, Cruella
Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
BEST MUSICAL PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos, In The Heights
BEST MOTION PICTURE — ANIMATED
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
BEST MOTION PICTURE — NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)
Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia/Germany)
Drive My Car (Japan)
The Hand of God (Italy)
A Hero (France/Iran)
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, Coda
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
BEST DIRECTOR — MOTINO PICTURE
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Denis Villeneuve, Dune
BEST SCREENPLAY — MOTION PICTURE
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice PIzza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE — MOTION PICTURE
Alexandre Desalt, The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune
BEST ORIGINAL SONG — MOTION PICTURE
“Be Alive,” King Richard; Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto; Lin-Manuel Miranda
“Down To Joy,” Belfast; Van Morrison
“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Respect; Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
“No Time To Die,” No Time To Die; Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell
BEST TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA
Uzo Aruba, In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ATOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
BEST TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Elle Fanning, The Great
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish
Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Chasten, Scenes From a Marriage
Cynthia Erivo, Genuis: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Paul Bettany, Wandavision
Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
O Yeong-Su, Squid Game