Complete List Of 2022 Golden Globe Awards Nominations Revealed

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards on Monday morning (December 13), marking a few “firsts” for the 79th Annual event.

The HFPA live-steamed the announcement for the first time on the Golden Globes website and YouTube channel, and submissions were not considered this year. The HFPA notes that it accommodated filmmakers and studios requesting their content for consideration only for specific categories. The association also stated in its announcement:

“Over the last eight months, the HFPA has completely overhauled its bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership, and more. Recently, the HFPA admitted their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters.”

Here is the complete list of 2022 Golden Globe Awards nominations:

BEST MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA

Belfast

Coda

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Coleman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE — DRAMA

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

BEST MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Tick, Tick…Boom!

West Side Story

BEST MUSICAL PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

BEST MUSICAL PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In The Heights

BEST MOTION PICTURE — ANIMATED

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

BEST MOTION PICTURE — NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE (FORMERLY FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia/Germany)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

A Hero (France/Iran)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, Coda

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

BEST DIRECTOR — MOTINO PICTURE

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

BEST SCREENPLAY — MOTION PICTURE

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice PIzza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE — MOTION PICTURE

Alexandre Desalt, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

BEST ORIGINAL SONG — MOTION PICTURE

“Be Alive,” King Richard; Dixson, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto; Lin-Manuel Miranda

“Down To Joy,” Belfast; Van Morrison

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home),” Respect; Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman

“No Time To Die,” No Time To Die; Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell

BEST TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA

Uzo Aruba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ATOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES — DRAMA

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Omar Sy, Lupin

BEST TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-Ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES — MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, Black-Ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chasten, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genuis: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, Wandavision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES, ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Paul Bettany, Wandavision

Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE ON TELEVISION

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

O Yeong-Su, Squid Game