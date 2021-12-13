Did You Feel The Earthquake In Southern Ohio?

Southern Ohio residents experienced a 3.0 magnitude earthquake on Sunday (December 12), the United States Geological Survey has confirmed.

It happened around Manchester, located in Adams County near Ohio’s border with Kentucky. cleveland.com notes that earthquakes of that magnitude are rarely felt and rarely cause damage. In this case, no damage has been reported as of publication time on Monday (December 13). “Did you know there was an magnitude 3.0 earthquake near Manchester, Ohio this afternoon?For more information, and if you felt it, you can report it here,” the National Weather Service Wilmington shared in Twitter, along with the link to the United States Geological Survey. Among the responses, Maysville, Kentucky-based Maysville/Mason County Emergency Management confirmed that residents “all over” Mason County, Kentucky felt the quake. No damage has been reported, the Emergency Management Agency confirmed in a tweet.

The United States Geological Survey offers the opportunity online to report feeling the earthquake, including whether residents were inside or outside, whether they were asleep, the severity of the shaking, how residents responded (taking cover, running outside, no action, etc.) and other observations.

Did you feel the southern Ohio earthquake? Report what you felt to the United States Geological Survey here.