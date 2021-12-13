Here's Where Nebraska Ranks Among The States With The Most Holiday Spirit

By Kelly Fisher

December 13, 2021

Christmas Stockings
Photo: Getty Images

The holiday season is in full swing. Tons of people across the country are listening to Christmas music, putting up festive decorations and shopping for gifts.

But some people are feeling the holiday spirit more than others. That’s according to a new report that breaks down which states are full of holiday spirit, and which ones are filled with Scrooges. The report states:

“For the fourth year in a row, the team here at GetCenturyLink.com decided to measure online activity and area culture to see which states have the most Christmas spirit and which states have the least. We found that New Hampshire, Maine, and Montana had the most spirit this year, stealing last year’s top three spots from Utah, Idaho, and Montana. On the other hand, Hawaii, Florida, and DC had the least Christmas spirit last year, but Mississippi, New York, and DC showed the least spirit this year, with DC coming in last both years.”

So, where does Nebraska rank on the list? Nebraska’s final ranking comes in at No. 14, data show. These are the Top 10 states with the most Christmas spirit:

  1. New Hampshire
  2. Maine
  3. Montana
  4. Kentucky
  5. Connecticut
  6. Vermont
  7. Utah
  8. Massachussetts
  9. Hawaii
  10. West Virginia

See the full report here.

