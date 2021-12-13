Zac Stacy Said Ex-Girlfriend 'Staged' Horrific Attack During Arrest

Former NFL and Vanderbilt University running back Zac Stacy told police his ex-girlfriend "staged" a brutal domestic incident following his arrest last month.

TMZ shared police video of Stacy being detained at Orlando International Airport and questioned by police, which shows the football player claiming that the November 13 incident "was staged."

"It's just a case of just bitterness, man," Stacy said in the video. "That's why she did this. The whole assault thing, she staged it. She set me up."

Stacy claimed the mother of his child was upset with him after he tried to end their romantic relationship and said the woman knew he wasn't in a good place mentally, while also accusing her of having "an affair" with a former Vanderbilt teammate who was working as his financial adviser.

"She knew I was down, she knew I was going through anxiety and depression," Stacy said. "She knew I was trying to close this gap that's between me and my son and she's just upset that she got caught and she's upset I'm not taking care of him like she expected. And now she took it this far."

Stacy returned to Nashville after the incident in Central Florida and told police "I just hopped on a flight to turn myself in" prior to being detained.

"This is just a case of just girl is just bitter that I don't want to be with her and she's just trying to destroy my whole reputation 'cause of this s***," Stacy added, then admitting to officers that his actions were "f****d up."

"I don't know what man -- how any man could have handled that situation," Stacy said.