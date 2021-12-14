Meek Mill's $500K Gift For Philadelphia Families Will Melt Your Heart

According to reports, Meek plans to gift bikes, video game gift cards, laptops, tablets, dolls and more to dozens of families with the help of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 76ers partner Michael Rubin and his managers at Roc Nation. Meek will also donate $30k to the local chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas, a volunteer organization that gifts supplies to families during the holiday season. The "Changing Locations" rapper spoke about the upcoming event, telling reporters:

“It’s been a tough year for all of us, but through all the ups and downs, I’ll always do my part to support and give back to the Philly community that raised me. I remember not having much growing up, so it’s important to use my platform to give back, especially to the families trying to provide for their kids while also dealing with the criminal justice system.”

This isn't the first time Meek blessed families during the holiday season. Just last year, the rapper surprised the Morse family with an XBox Series X, Puma clothes, iPads and more.

A happy holiday indeed.