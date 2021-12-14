Meek Mill's $500K Gift For Philadelphia Families Will Melt Your Heart
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 14, 2021
Tis' the season of giving, and Meek Mill is in the spirit. On Monday, the Championships star took to social media to announce that now only will he host a Christmas event in his hometown of Philadelphia for the holidays, he's donating $500,000 worth of toys to families in need. Meek shared in an Instagram post:
"Really doing something big for the city. Computers, bikes and more for the kids Dec. 19th. location coming soon"
According to reports, Meek plans to gift bikes, video game gift cards, laptops, tablets, dolls and more to dozens of families with the help of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, 76ers partner Michael Rubin and his managers at Roc Nation. Meek will also donate $30k to the local chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas, a volunteer organization that gifts supplies to families during the holiday season. The "Changing Locations" rapper spoke about the upcoming event, telling reporters:
“It’s been a tough year for all of us, but through all the ups and downs, I’ll always do my part to support and give back to the Philly community that raised me. I remember not having much growing up, so it’s important to use my platform to give back, especially to the families trying to provide for their kids while also dealing with the criminal justice system.”
This isn't the first time Meek blessed families during the holiday season. Just last year, the rapper surprised the Morse family with an XBox Series X, Puma clothes, iPads and more.
A happy holiday indeed.