Middle Tennessee Teen Skipping Class Sends Two Schools Into Lockdown
By Sarah Tate
December 14, 2021
If you get caught skipping school, the consequences are typically some sort of reprimand and possibly a suspension. One unsuspecting teen in Middle Tennessee, however, inadvertently sent two schools into lockdown after he was found skipping class.
Shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday (December 14), the Mt. Juliet Police Department sent out an alert about a home burglary suspect who had been spotted trying to get inside a residence near Windtree Pass and Summitt Way. As police searched for the suspect, nearby Green Hill High and W.A. Wright Elementary schools were placed under a soft-lockdown as a precaution, FOX 17 reports.
Around 30 minutes later, another community alert provided an update on the "burglar" after police discovered they were actually just a family member who had skipped school and was trying to sneak inside the home.
An interesting conclusion to this incident, with a great lesson to be learned. Skipping school is not a great idea! Thanks to @MtJulietPolice for their communication with this. The soft lockdowns at both W.A. Wright Elementary & @GreenHillHigh have been lifted. https://t.co/8RSCloxoZb— WilsonK12Tn (@WilsonK12Tn) December 14, 2021
Wilson County Schools took to social media to let the community know the lockdowns had been lifted at both schools while also trying to make this incident an example of what could happen if a student chose to skip school.
"An interesting conclusion to this incident, with a great lesson to be learned," the district said in a tweet shortly after MJPD's update. "Skipping school is not a great idea!"