Middle Tennessee Teen Skipping Class Sends Two Schools Into Lockdown

If you get caught skipping school, the consequences are typically some sort of reprimand and possibly a suspension. One unsuspecting teen in Middle Tennessee, however, inadvertently sent two schools into lockdown after he was found skipping class.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Tuesday (December 14), the Mt. Juliet Police Department sent out an alert about a home burglary suspect who had been spotted trying to get inside a residence near Windtree Pass and Summitt Way. As police searched for the suspect, nearby Green Hill High and W.A. Wright Elementary schools were placed under a soft-lockdown as a precaution, FOX 17 reports.

Around 30 minutes later, another community alert provided an update on the "burglar" after police discovered they were actually just a family member who had skipped school and was trying to sneak inside the home.