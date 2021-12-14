This Cleveland-Area Restaurant Serves The Best Bagels In Ohio

Some cities are famous for their bagels, but you can find delicious ones just about anywhere. The staple breakfast food is served in tons of different ways, so Eat This, Not That! is pointing out the best bagels in your state.

The ultimate food content hub points out that those with traditional tastebuds might order “plain, egg, onion, and everything bagels topped with cream cheese, and there are more adventurous bagel fanatics who like to turn the simple pastry into a sandwich filled with everything from eggs to guacamole.” To figure out where to order the best bagels, Eat This, Not That! considered reviews, opinions of locals, and reflected on their own experiences to compile their list of the best bagels in the U.S.

So, which bagels stand out in Ohio? Eat This, Not That! says the bagels from Lox, Stock, and Brisket are the best ones. Here’s why the Shaker Heights bagel shop stands out:

“Located at the Van Aken Market Hall, this venture from local favorite chef Anthony Zappola offers a Seinfeld-reference-heavy menu (there's a big salad!) and offers deli perfect bagels for breakfast.”

