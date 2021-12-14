This Is Missouri's Most Popular 90s Christmas Movie To Watch

Christmas movies are a must-see during the holidays. Whether it's Hallmark classics or your favorite movie as a kid, narrowing down which holiday films to watch isn't always the easiest.

Luckily, CenturyLinkQuote set out to find each state's most popular 90s Christmas movie.

Here is how Century Link Quote says they found the data:

"We compiled a list of the 60 most popular 90s Christmas movies based on data gathered from PopSugar, Bustle, Ranker and Screen Rant. We then found each show's search volume in Semrush and plugged the 13 most searched shows into Google Trends to see which show was googled most by each state in the past 12 months.

So, what was Missouri's most popular 90s Christmas movie?

Home for the Holidays.

Home for the Holidays was the most popular 90s movie in two other states, including Louisiana and Oregon.

According to the report, here are the top four most popular 90s Christmas movies around the United States:

Home Alone - favored by 14 states Jingle All the Way - favored by 9 states The Santa Clause - favored by seven states The Nightmare Before Christmas - favored by six states

To see the full report, click here.