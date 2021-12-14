This Is Nebraska's Best Dish During The Holiday Season

One of the best parts about the holidays is getting to indulge in delicious dinners and festive treats. Everyone has special traditions that they look forward to every year, and some of them are inspired by their home cities and states.

That’s why Eat This, Not That! spotlighted the best Christmas dish in every state, sharing its findings just in time for the holiday season. The ultimate food content hub explains: “…we took a look at some of the most beloved Christmas recipes across the United States using Google Trends research by state and looking at popular state foods. From Michigan's popularly Googled homemade Christmas Chex Mix to a tasty side dish made from Louisiana's official state vegetable (the sweet potato), this list will certainly jump-start any holiday menu prep.”

So, which dish stands out from Nebraska? Eat This, Not That! says catfish with corn salsa makes the best holiday treat. Here’s why Eat This, Not That! says it stands out:

“One of Nebraska's most popular crops, corn, is the topper to this catfish dish. This would be a great meat alternative for your pescatarian relatives.”

See the full list of the best Christmas treats on the list from Eat This, Not That! here.