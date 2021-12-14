UK Athletics Holding 'Kentucky United For Tornado Relief' Telethon

By Ginny Reese

December 14, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The University of Kentucky athletic department is holding a telethon to raise funds for Kentucky tornado victims, reported Kentucky.com. UK coaches and athletes will be guests throughout the entire event.

The telethon, titled "Kentucky United for Tornado Relief," will donate the proceeds to the America Red Cross. It will be held in the Kroger Field Recruiting Room.

The telethon will begin at 4 p.m. with live spots sprinkled throughout regular programming. It will be broadcast fully on WLEX-18 during the 7 to 8 p.m. hour.

Coach John Calipari wrote on Twitter:

"My team is looking forward to taking your calls Tuesday, and I know the entire athletic department is, too. Coaches, athletes and everyone from @UKAthletics want to be a part of this, and I hope — no matter what the donation is — you can be a part of it, too. 'Our sole focus the last 24 hours has been on putting something together to provide immediate aid.'"

To make a donation to the telethon, call (833) 510-0030 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday. You can also donate online by clicking here or by mailing a check to the American Red Cross.

