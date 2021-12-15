Big Sean Slams Kanye West Over Shady 'Drink Champs' Interview

In just one month, Kanye West's Drink Champs interview has already become one of the most talked about interviews in Hip Hop history. A major viral moment from the DONDA rapper's sit-down with Noreaga and DJ EFN was when he shared that he regrets signing Big Sean to his GOOD Music record label. For the first time since the polarizing interview, the Detroit rapper is speaking out about his former music mentor in his very own Drink Champs interview. In a clip from the upcoming sit-down, Sean shared:

"I love Kanye, bro. I love him for all the opportunity he gave me and all these things. But, I thought what he said was son b**** a*** s****."