Big Sean Slams Kanye West Over Shady 'Drink Champs' Interview
By Kiyonna Anthony
December 15, 2021
In just one month, Kanye West's Drink Champs interview has already become one of the most talked about interviews in Hip Hop history. A major viral moment from the DONDA rapper's sit-down with Noreaga and DJ EFN was when he shared that he regrets signing Big Sean to his GOOD Music record label. For the first time since the polarizing interview, the Detroit rapper is speaking out about his former music mentor in his very own Drink Champs interview. In a clip from the upcoming sit-down, Sean shared:
"I love Kanye, bro. I love him for all the opportunity he gave me and all these things. But, I thought what he said was son b**** a*** s****."
During his interview with the popular show last month, Kanye spoke about his relationship with Sean, sharing:
"Let me tell you. I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean.' I know this man’s mama. I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life, and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need their apologies.”
Kanye West says signing Big Sean was his worst mistake, calls him a "sellout" 😬— Squirt Reynolds (@SquirtReynoIds) November 5, 2021
"When I die, on my tombstone it's gonna say I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean" pic.twitter.com/5VpaSJw7Q8
Kanye's comment came just days after Big Sean announced that he'd be parting ways with GOOD Music, tweeting:
“By the way this the first project where I’m on my own label as well, no more lil dawg shit!!!! I bossed up! #DONLIFE"
By the way this the first project where I’m on my own label as well, no more lil dawg shit!!!! I bossed up! #DONLIFE— Sean Don (@BigSean) October 29, 2021
See what else the Detroit star had to say in a clip from his upcoming episode of Drink Champs.