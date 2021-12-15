Big Sean Slams Kanye West Over Shady 'Drink Champs' Interview

By Kiyonna Anthony

December 15, 2021

In just one month, Kanye West's Drink Champs interview has already become one of the most talked about interviews in Hip Hop history. A major viral moment from the DONDA rapper's sit-down with Noreaga and DJ EFN was when he shared that he regrets signing Big Sean to his GOOD Music record label. For the first time since the polarizing interview, the Detroit rapper is speaking out about his former music mentor in his very own Drink Champs interview. In a clip from the upcoming sit-down, Sean shared:

"I love Kanye, bro. I love him for all the opportunity he gave me and all these things. But, I thought what he said was son b**** a*** s****."

During his interview with the popular show last month, Kanye spoke about his relationship with Sean, sharing:

"Let me tell you. I already decided that when I die, on my tombstone it’s gonna say, ‘I deserve to be here because I signed Big Sean.' I know this man’s mama. I’ve changed this man’s family. And both John Legend and Big Sean, when I ran for office, got used quick by the Democrats to come at they boy that actually changed they life, and that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need their apologies.”

Kanye's comment came just days after Big Sean announced that he'd be parting ways with GOOD Music, tweeting:

“By the way this the first project where I’m on my own label as well, no more lil dawg shit!!!! I bossed up! #DONLIFE"

See what else the Detroit star had to say in a clip from his upcoming episode of Drink Champs.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.

    • Help
    • Privacy Policy
    • Terms of Use
    • AdChoicesAd Choices