'Kentucky United' Telethon Raises A Whopping $3 Million For Tornado Victims

By Ginny Reese

December 15, 2021

Swath Of Tornadoes Tear Through Midwest
Photo: Getty Images

The "Kentucky United for Tornado Relief" telethon was held on Tuesday to benefit tornado victims in Kentucky. The proceeds of the telethon are going to the American Red Cross to aid in relief.

So exactly how much was raised?

The telethon raised a whopping $3,031,241, according to UKAthletics.com. And the best part is that donations are still coming in!

Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics, said:

"On an incredible night, the Big Blue Nation and all of Kentucky continue to show the special bond that exists throughout the people of the Commonwealth. As relief organizations and volunteers continue to help rebuild the lives of so many, we are thankful to all who contributed to the telethon, the volunteers who made it happen, the American Red Cross, WLEX and JMI Sports. When you raise more than $3 million in four hours through the hearts of wonderful people who care so deeply about those who are hurting, it's really special.
"We will continue to find ways to help rebuild, restore, heal and return stronger than before. Our hearts extend this hope and promise to the people of Western Kentucky."

You can still make a donation by clicking here or by mailing a check to the American Red Cross.

